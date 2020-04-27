Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Sagkeeng First Nation man charged in hours-long standoff with RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 2:41 pm
Updated April 27, 2020 2:42 pm
A man from Sagkeeng First Nation has been charged after an hours-long standoff with police.
A man from Sagkeeng First Nation has been charged after an hours-long standoff with police. File / Global News

A man from Sagkeeng First Nation has been charged after an hours-long standoff with police.

Powerview RCMP were called around 9 p.m. April 23 to a home in the community where a man, believed to be under the influence of drugs, was reportedly being violent towards others in the home.

READ MORE: Man charged with weapons offences after standoff with Winnipeg police

Police say officers used a conducted energy weapon (CEW) on the man after he charged at them with an edged weapon, but it didn’t have an effect on the man, who then locked himself in a bathroom.

Story continues below advertisement

After several hours of negotiations, police say officers broke down the bathroom door and again used a CEW as well as pepper spray to help take the man into custody.

The man was arrested and officers seized a homemade bayonet/imitation firearm.

READ MORE: Hours-long standoff leads to charges for man from Morden, Man.

Thomas Hall, 34, is facing a long list of charges, including four counts of assaulting a police officer with a weapon, pointing a firearm and resisting arrest.

Thomas was remanded in custody and appeared in court Monday.

Several arrested in North End standoff
Several arrested in North End standoff
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPWinnipeg crimeManitoba RCMPStand OffSagkeeng First Nation StandoffThomas Hall
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.