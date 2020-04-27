Sagkeeng First Nation man charged in hours-long standoff with RCMP

A man from Sagkeeng First Nation has been charged after an hours-long standoff with police.
Powerview RCMP were called around 9 p.m. April 23 to a home in the community where a man, believed to be under the influence of drugs, was reportedly being violent towards others in the home.
Police say officers used a conducted energy weapon (CEW) on the man after he charged at them with an edged weapon, but it didn’t have an effect on the man, who then locked himself in a bathroom.
After several hours of negotiations, police say officers broke down the bathroom door and again used a CEW as well as pepper spray to help take the man into custody.
The man was arrested and officers seized a homemade bayonet/imitation firearm.
Thomas Hall, 34, is facing a long list of charges, including four counts of assaulting a police officer with a weapon, pointing a firearm and resisting arrest.
Thomas was remanded in custody and appeared in court Monday.
