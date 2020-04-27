Sagkeeng First Nation man charged in hours-long standoff with RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Sagkeeng First Nation has been charged after an hours-long standoff with police.

Powerview RCMP were called around 9 p.m. April 23 to a home in the community where a man, believed to be under the influence of drugs, was reportedly being violent towards others in the home.

Police say officers used a conducted energy weapon (CEW) on the man after he charged at them with an edged weapon, but it didn’t have an effect on the man, who then locked himself in a bathroom.

On Apr 23, Powerview #rcmpmb responded to a home on Sagkeeng FN for a violent male on drugs. The male charged at officers with a weapon & then barricaded himself inside a bathroom. RCMP breached the door & arrested him. 34yo Thomas Hall, is in custody & facing numerous charges. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 27, 2020

After several hours of negotiations, police say officers broke down the bathroom door and again used a CEW as well as pepper spray to help take the man into custody.

The man was arrested and officers seized a homemade bayonet/imitation firearm.

Thomas Hall, 34, is facing a long list of charges, including four counts of assaulting a police officer with a weapon, pointing a firearm and resisting arrest.

Thomas was remanded in custody and appeared in court Monday.

