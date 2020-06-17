Coronavirus: New resolved cases in Peterborough, City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday along with one new resolved case.

That keeps the heath unit’s overall total at 93 cases in its jurisdiction, which includes Peterborough city and county along with Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

There are now three active cases and 88 have been resolved — approximately 95 per cent.

Since the pandemic, there have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications, with the last occurring in April.

There are currently no institutional outbreaks.

More than 13,550 people have been tested for the virus, the health unit reports Wednesday.

Peterborough Paramedics held a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic Wednesday in Keene at the Otonabee Memorial Community Centre.

The drive-thru clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough will continue until at least Friday.

The health unit earlier Wednesday said meetings are scheduled Thursday to discuss whether the drive-thru clinics will continue.

HALIBURTON KAWARTHA PINE RIDGE DISTRICT HEALTH UNIT

No new cases were reported Wednesday for the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

However, the health unit reported one more resolved case in the City of Kawartha Lakes, increasing the total to 138 resolved out of the 158 confirmed cases in the municipality.

Eleven cases required care at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. There are also currently eight cases deemed high-risk contacts, defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case. The number is three fewer than the 11 reported on Tuesday.

There have been 32 deaths related to COVID-19 complications in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Twenty-eight of the deaths were residents due to a coronavirus outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

An outbreak declared last Friday remains in effect at Fenelon Court Long-term Care in Fenelon Falls.

All eight cases in Haliburton County are now resolved. One case required hospitalized care.

Northumberland County cases also remain at 19, 17 of which have been declared resolved with one requiring hospitalization.

Both counties each have two cases that are deemed high-risk contacts.

Overall, of the health unit’s 185 cases, 163 are now resolved — approximately 88 per cent, the health unit reports.