Arctic Siberian duo Olox wows judges on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Arctic Siberian duo Olox wowed the judges on America’s Got Talent with their performance of Zombie by The Cranberries on Tuesday night.

Zarina Kopyrina and Andreas Veranyan-Urumidis took the judges by surprise when they put a twist on the song, including their drum techniques and throat singing.

“I was born and raised in Arctic Siberia,” Kopyrina told the camera ahead of her audition. “It’s one of the most cold, remote inhabited places on planet Earth. Then two years ago we came to the United States.”

“How big is America’s Got Talent in the Siberia world?” host Terry Crews asked.

Kopyrina said, “In my village, the internet came about three years ago. Living in that environment, you need to be in harmony with all the animals, humans and mother nature.”

She said that she was bringing their ancestors on stage and they hoped to get “the universe’s energy through the audience and the judges.”

When the duo stepped out on stage, judge Heidi Klum asked, “So why America’s Got Talent?” and Kopyrina told her that this is their “biggest dream.”

“It’s so unusual being here,” Kopyrina said. “My people are in a small, remote place and the winter temperature can be minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit.”

“We’re going to be singing Zombie by The Cranberries,” she added. “But in our style, using traditional techniques of my people.”

“I didn’t expect that!” Klum yelled after Olox transitioned from nature calls and distinct tones, into Zombie.

Olox received a standing ovation from everyone in the crowd.

“That’s so amazing, it’s so different,” judge Howie Mandel said as he stood up out of his seat and applauded the duo.

“It reminded me of a soundtrack to a wonderful movie. And you look spectacular in that outfit. It’s beautiful!” Sofia Vergara told Olox.

Judge Simon Cowell told them, “It was very mysterious. Very original. And I like acts I’m going to remember in a week’s time and I’m going to remember you two.”

Kopyrina told the judges that it was her first time singing in English and thanked the crowd for having such warm energy.

Save to say, Olox received four yeses and they will appear again later this season on America’s Got Talent.

There’s no question that OLOX’s incredible voices left an impression on the judges! #AGT pic.twitter.com/hbjwEw6duK — America's Got Talent (@AGT) June 17, 2020

