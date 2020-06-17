Man finds large artillery shell while digging in his backyard: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a man has found a large artillery shell in his backyard.

Police said officers responded to a call in the area of Whitman Street and Steeles Avenue East, just east of Yonge Street, shortly before 11 a.m.

A spokesperson for Toronto police said a man was digging in his backyard when he found what he believes to be an artillery shell.

SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT:

Whitman St + Steeles Av E

* 10:55 am *

– Man digging in yard

– Has discovered artillery shell

– 2 feet long, 6 inches wide

– CBRNE team responding

– Some homes in area evacuated#GO1113116

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

In a Tweet, police said the shell is two-feet long and six-inches wide.

Toronto police’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive unit (CBRNE) has been notified.

Toronto Fire and bomb squad are also on scene.

Nearby homes in the area have been evacuated as a precaution.