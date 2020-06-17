‘Quiet streets’ pilot project approved by Kingston city council

Send this page to someone via email

A motion to pedestrianize certain downtown streets in Kingston passed unanimously at Tuesday’s council meeting.

The “quiet streets” pilot project, which will be headed by Kingston Coalition for Active Transportation (KCAT), was proposed in an effort to offer more space for pedestrians to be physically distant in the downtown core during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The idea comes after other Canadian cities, like Toronto, have closed many of their busy streets to offer more room for cyclists and pedestrians.

It’s currently unclear exactly what streets will be closed as part of the project, but a presentation from KCAT at council on Tuesday said that closures could be in effect as early as Wednesday, but more likely starting July 1.

Story continues below advertisement

Certain streets, which will be decided upon by KCAT, will be closed with temporary barricades and signage, warning vehicles that the street is for local traffic only.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

KCAT is also planning on creating “designated corridors routes to key destinations” that will allow pedestrians and bikers to practise two metres distance required by social distancing guidelines.

1:17 Quiet Streets pilot project goes before Kingston city council Quiet Streets pilot project goes before Kingston city council

The pilot project is meant to end by Nov. 13, 2020, but there is a possibility, if the pilot goes well this year, that quiet streets can be implemented again next year.

The vote at council passed unanimously. KCAT did not immediately respond to a request for further information.