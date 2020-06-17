Coronavirus: Liberals to release economic ‘snapshot’ for Canada on July 8

Send this page to someone via email

The minority Liberal government will present a fiscal and economic “snapshot” on July 8, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday, after sidestepping the question for months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This will give Canadians a picture of where our economy is right now, how our response compares to that of other countries, and what we can expect for the months to come,” Trudeau said, adding that Finance Minister Bill Morneau would formally announce the upcoming fiscal update in Parliament later in the day.

The federal government had been set to table its 2020 budget in late March, but postponed its release as it moved to respond to the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Canada.

Coronavirus outbreak: Government will not be raising taxes following COVID-19 bailouts: Morneau

Since then, Ottawa has spent billions of dollars on mitigation efforts during the crisis, including on direct emergency aid programs for those financially hit by the outbreak.

Over the last couple of months, reporters have asked the prime minister a number of times when the government plans to table its 2020 budget or release a status update on the country’s finances. As recently as last week, Trudeau deflected the question yet again, citing the uncertainty the pandemic posed and that any predictions would be “unreliable.”

Opposition parties have also been pressuring government to release an economic update to put the country’s spending into perspective.

As negotiations continue on a bill that would update certain federal COVID-19 aid programs, the Bloc Québécois has asked for a fiscal update in return for the party’s support for the bill.

