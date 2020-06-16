Nanaimo, B.C., nightclubs plan to reopen, saying they can operate under Phase 2 guidelines

Send this page to someone via email

At least two Nanaimo, B.C., nightclubs are planning to reopen in the coming days, despite the fact that such venues aren’t slated to open until the fourth and final phase of B.C.’s plan to reopen the economy.

Sebastian Barkovic, owner of Koncept Nightclub, says proper COVID-19 precautions have been put in place to operate during the province’s second phase of reopening.

“I got a call from two officials,” he said.

“One at the liquor branch and one at VIHA (Vancouver Island Health Authority). Both of them said that I was good to open, I just had to read the eight-page document,” he said.

Barkovic says he is reducing the club’s capacity from 200 people to just 50 and says dancing will be kept close to the tables that are being built on the dancefloor.

“Nightclubs themselves are not open, they are still closed,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

“But some have been looking at repurposing to meet the guidance that we have for restaurants and events.”

It seems if clubs become more like pubs and follow the latest safety guidelines, they can open their doors.

Jerry Hong of The Queen’s in Nanaimo was one of the first to open up his live venue, limiting dancing to tableside and a couple of designated areas.

Hong says businesses can come back safely. At the Queen’s, plexiglass spitguards have been installed by the stage to protect the band and audience. The Queen’s has outlined its safety plan on its website.

“We are actually making the rules as we go along and others are following us,” Hong said. “Music BC has asked for our safety plan as well.”

Barkovic says he has faced an online backlash, but still hopes to open up the dancefloor in two weeks if given the go-ahead and the proper guidelines.

“I have never been the focus of the mob before,” he said.

“We are complying well within what we’ve been told we are allowed to do.”