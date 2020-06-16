Guelph’s first legal pot shop will open doors on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

It has been almost two years since marijuana became legal in Canada and on Wednesday, Guelph residents will finally be able to purchase pot legally from a store within city limits.

Spiritleaf Guelph will open its doors at Edinburgh Market Place on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

“We’re so excited. We can’t wait,” said Corin Comisky, who operates the franchise alongside her brother and father.

She said that they have been chasing the opportunity for a couple of years now.

“It’s been a long journey, to say the least,” Comisky explained. “We signed up with Spiritleaf almost two years ago, and we were part of those initial lotteries.”

“We were unsuccessful, obviously. But we’ve just been moving forward the best we can.”

She says they signed on with Spiritleaf because the company’s commitment to education and customers.

“They’re not intimidating at all for any of those new customers or new people to the industry,” Comisky explained.

“We’re also offering in-store pickup and delivery so that we can accommodate all of our customers the best way we know how to,” Comisky added.

When the store opens Wednesday morning, masks will be required as they are required at all retail outlets in the area.

Spiritleaf, which operates mainly in Alberta, also has stores in B.C. and Saskatchewan.

It has rapid expansion plans across Ontario with its website stating that stores are on their way in Stratford, Hamilton, Burlington, Toronto and London.