13-year-old charged following string of break-ins, thefts in Odessa

Send this page to someone via email

OPP have arrested a 13-year-old after a series of thefts in the Odessa area.

Police say there have been six reports of break-ins and thefts from homes and outbuildings in the region since June 5.

Police say small items like tools were taken from the properties.

On June 15, Lennox and Addington OPP arrested a youth for possession of break-in tools. Following that arrest, officers found several items that were reported stolen.

The 13-year-old youth was charged with two counts of possession obtained by crime, and one count each of failing to comply with an undertaking and possession of break-in instruments.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP are asking anyone who may have had items stolen to contact them at 613-354-3369.