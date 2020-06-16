Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

13-year-old charged following string of break-ins, thefts in Odessa

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 3:56 pm
OPP are people in Odessa to call them if they have recently had items stolen from their property.
OPP are people in Odessa to call them if they have recently had items stolen from their property. Twitter/OPP Central Region

OPP have arrested a 13-year-old after a series of thefts in the Odessa area.

Police say there have been six reports of break-ins and thefts from homes and outbuildings in the region since June 5.

Police say small items like tools were taken from the properties.

READ MORE: Kingston police arrest man in connection with string of break-ins

On June 15, Lennox and Addington OPP arrested a youth for possession of break-in tools. Following that arrest, officers found several items that were reported stolen.

The 13-year-old youth was charged with two counts of possession obtained by crime, and one count each of failing to comply with an undertaking and possession of break-in instruments.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP are asking anyone who may have had items stolen to contact them at 613-354-3369.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPBreak InOPP theftbreak in oppOPP break and enterbreak in Odessaodessa theftOPP odessatheft odessatool theft odessa
Flyers
More weekly flyers