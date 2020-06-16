Calgary Zoo announces birth of gentoo penguin chick

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Zoo announced on Monday that its penguin colony had grown by one after the hatching of a chick earlier this month.

The zoo says the chick, which hatched on June 3, belongs to first-time parents Georgia and Cooper, and is the first gentoo penguin to hatch at the zoo in three years.

Gentoo penguin Cooper and his as-yet unnamed chick are seen in a handout photo from the Calgary Zoo. The Calgary Zoo

“The entire gentoo colony seems excited about this special arrival, keeping a close eye on the newest member,” director of animal care Jamie Dorgan said. “The hatchling appears to be doing well and we’re leaving it to mom and dad to do what they know is best”

Mom Georgia was hatched at the Calgary Zoo in July 2014, while dad Cooper was born in a zoo in Omaha, Neb., in 2008.

The zoo’s last gentoo chick, Onyx, was hatched in 2017 to parents Akio and Una.