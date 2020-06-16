Coronavirus: More than 6,600 tested at drive-thru clinics in Peterborough city and county

Send this page to someone via email

More than 6,600 people have visited one-day, drive-thru testing clinics for the novel coronavirus in Peterborough county and city, health officials reported Tuesday.

Peterborough Public Health provided Global News Peterborough with a breakdown of the clinics which began on June 5 and will continue until Thursday in the county and Friday in the city.

The clinics — conducted by Peterborough Paramedics — are for asymptomatic individuals. The following are the number of tests conducted.

150 at Hiawatha First Nation on June 6 at the Hiawatha L.I.F.E. Centre

150 at Curve Lake First Nation on June 6 at community centre and school

263 in North Kawartha Township on June 8 at the Apsley paramedic base

160 in Havelock on June 9 at the Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Community Centre

312 in Lakefield on June 10 at the Lakefield-Smith Community Centre

232 in Trent Lakes on June 11 at the Buckhorn Community Centre

208 in Millbrook on June 12 at the Cavan Monaghan Community Centre

155 in Norwood on June 15 at the Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre

Drive-thru clinics continue Tuesday in Douro-Dummer Township at the Douro Community Centre (2893 Hwy. 28 at the intersection of County Road 4) and on Wednesday in Keene at Otonabee Memorial Community Centre (24 Fourth St.)

On Tuesday morning, Peterborough Regional Health Centre said 5,000 people have been tested at the drive-thru clinic in Peterborough at the Kinsmen Civic Centre.

As of Monday evening, there are 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the health unit’s jurisdiction of which four are active.

