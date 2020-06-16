184 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths in Ontario as total cases reach 32,554

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 184 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 32,554.

Overall, new daily infection numbers have been on the decline for Ontario. It is also the ninth day in a row with under 300 new cases reported and the third day in a row with new cases in the 100s.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,538, as 11 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 27,431 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 84 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 1,047,224 tests so far for the virus. This is up 21,724 tests from the previous day. The province has said it has a testing capacity of more than 20,000 tests a day.

Story continues below advertisement

Tuesday’s report indicates the majority of new cases were concentrated around the Greater Toronto Area, with Toronto seeing 79 new cases, Peel Region with 23, York Region with 18 and Durham with three.

Outside of the GTA, Windsor-Essex reported 16 new cases and Simcoe Muskoka reported 12 more cases.

All other public health units across Ontario reported either zero or fewer than 10 new cases.

Locally, 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units reported five or fewer cases, with 14 of them reporting no new cases at all. We’re continuing to monitor case numbers in Toronto, Peel and Windsor as we assess when they might be ready to enter Stage 2. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 16, 2020

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Here is a breakdown of Ontario cases by gender and age:

14,710 people are male.

17,582 people are female.

1,422 people are 19 and under.

9,115 people are 20 to 39.

9,974 people are 40 to 59.

6,312 people are 60 to 79.

5,718 people are 80 and over.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 18,258 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

2:10 Coronavirus: Toronto officials remain hopeful despite being stuck in stage 1 reopening Coronavirus: Toronto officials remain hopeful despite being stuck in stage 1 reopening

Ontario has 413 patients (down by six from the previous day) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 98 patients in an intensive care unit (down by six) and 70 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by one).

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,794 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of two deaths, and there are 67 current outbreaks. Seven health-care workers in long-term care homes have died.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

Story continues below advertisement

The ministry also indicated there are currently 458 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 471 cases among staff.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Monday for the Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units, and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Story continues below advertisement