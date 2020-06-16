Quebec reports 27 additional COVID-19 deaths as new cases, hospitalizations drop

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec is reporting 27 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 5,269.

The number of confirmed infections in the past 24 hours was 92, brining the total confirmed cases to 54,146.

The number of hospitalizations dropped to 718 while the number of patients in intensive care dropped to 77.

READ MORE: School will resume in all of Quebec come fall: education minister

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Meanwhile, the Quebec government announced today it plans to have all elementary and high schools reopen this fall.

Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge says junior colleges and universities will be able to offer hybrid classes.

All institutions must have a plan in place in the event of a second wave of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement