Kawartha Lakes economic recovery task force ramps up as downtown Lindsay construction winds down

As Ontario continues to move into Phase 2 of its reopening plan, many municipalities are now working on helping businesses recover from the early impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the City of Kawartha Lakes, there are two task forces dedicated to this work: economic recovery and community pandemic recovery.

The economic recovery task force is taking a deeper dive this week into what needs to be done.

“The first meeting last Tuesday was just an overview and low-hanging fruit,” said Mayor Andy Letham. “We want to get more into the development process and the different avenues and ways to get out to the working groups. We will have a more focused, in-depth discussion.”

READ MORE: EORN to propose billion-dollar rural broadband internet expansion

Story continues below advertisement

The task force is using the results of two surveys: a scientific one that targeted 179 businesses in specific sectors and one that was opened up to any other businesses that wanted to give feedback to help form the recovery process.

The scientific survey showed 76.4 per cent of respondents felt they could maintain business operations for another three months under the earlier non-essential business closure, but that number fell off to 55.6 per cent at six months.

“Our businesses and the entrepreneurs who run them are very resilient,” said Rebecca Mustard, manager of economic development for the municipality.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The scientific survey also showed 100 per cent of businesses that responded in the accommodations, arts, entertainment, recreation and health-care sectors saw a decrease in business, while farms and not-for-profits saw the least impact and most expansion.

Technology and access to broadband internet were identified as top hurdles for businesses during the pandemic.

“Sixty-four per cent had an issue with technology for adapting,” said Mustard. “Some of those were deficiencies for internet, and others said they didn’t have time to invest in digital or tech or having an online presence or trouble adapting to virtual meetings and appointments. That suggests there’s a structural change when you remove someone from a traditional workplace.”

In all, 502 businesses responded to the two surveys in early May.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Coronavirus — City of Kawartha Lakes recalling laid-off staff

Meanwhile, businesses in downtown Lindsay have been affected by the pandemic and the ongoing redevelopment of Kent Street West.

The project is on schedule to have the downtown area fully opened by the end of the month.

“We are still on schedule to have Kent Street finished by the end of June and have started mobilizing on Lindsay Street to begin the section portion of the project for this year,” said Corby Purdy, supervisor of infrastructure design and construction. “The roadway is now open on Kent Street, and the remaining work to be done is the sidewalks and street lights.”

The municipality will be allowing businesses and restaurants to have more space along sidewalks and in parking lots to allow for more physical distancing.

“There is more traffic coming downtown,” said Charlie McDonald, owner of the Grand Experience and chair of the Lindsay Downtown Business Improvement Association. “Things are opening up here.”

McDonald said his takeout business has slowed as more places open up.

He added that he may expand his patio in front of his restaurant onto the sidewalk, but he also has the option of expanding it into the back parking lot.

Story continues below advertisement

“If they gave me more room on the main street, it may be more complicated for safety. The back is simple: I just need to put up a fence and more tables and chairs. It would look more appealing in the front, but if I have to put it in the back, I’ll put it in the back,” he said.

The economic recovery task force will ask council to waive patio licensing fees for 2020 to help businesses during the recovery phase.

“It isn’t that much for a patio, but every $100 counts for everybody, and those fees hurt people. They are working with the downtown businesses, and we appreciate it,” McDonald said.