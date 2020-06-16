Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on June 16

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday:

184 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths in Ontario

Ontario reported 184 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 32,554.

Overall, new daily infection numbers have been on the decline for Ontario. It is also the ninth day in a row with under 300 new cases reported and the third day in a row with new cases in the 100s.

Tuesday’s report indicates the majority of new cases were concentrated around the Greater Toronto Area, with Toronto seeing 79 new cases, Peel Region with 23, York Region with 18 and Durham with three.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,538, as 11 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 27,431 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 84 per cent of cases.

No singing or dancing allowed as Ontario restaurant patios reopen

Whistle while you work to help Ontario bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic – but please, don’t sing.

That’s the gist of the message coming from the provincial government, which has included explicit bans on singing – even dancing – in parts of its plan to reopen businesses temporarily shuttered by the deadly outbreak.

Stage 2 of Ontario’s economic recovery plan contains numerous guidance documents for sectors cleared to resume or expand their operations.

The guidance prepared for restaurants and bars states that both singing and dancing are banned in the outdoor seating areas where customers are currently allowed to gather in limited numbers.

Ontario’s worst hit nursing homes and who owns them

Almost a third of the Ontario nursing home residents who have died of COVID-19 were living at facilities owned by just two corporate chains, according to a Global News analysis of government statistics.

Sienna Senior Living and Revera Inc. long-term care facilities have lost 525 residents altogether, according to the figures. The data also shows that more than half the deaths at all nursing homes in the province were at facilities owned by six companies.

Canada’s long-term care homes have borne the brunt of the pandemic. In Ontario, more than 7,000 residents and staff have become infected, and almost three-quarters of those who died were nursing homes residents.

Richmond Hill Home Depot confirms 14 staff test positive for coronavirus

A Home Depot in Richmond Hill says that 14 of its staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.

Paul Berto, director of corporate communications for The Home Depot Canada, confirmed the news Tuesday.

Berto said that while no further information can be provided due to privacy issues, the company is taking the situation “very seriously” and is working with York Region Public Health.

The store was closed overnight for deep cleaning and sanitization.

