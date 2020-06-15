Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Victim in fatal shooting near Oliver, B.C., identified

By Global News
Posted June 15, 2020 11:56 pm
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Saturday night. .
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Saturday night. . Courtesy: Oliver Daily News

The man who was killed in a shooting near Oliver, B.C., on the weekend has been identified as Noah Zakall.

RCMP said they responded to the 6000-block of Sandpoint Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a shooting at a home.

“It was actually my kids who heard the two gunshots, and then right after that, a scream,” neighbour Candace Baptiste said.

Victim killed in shooting near Oliver identified
Victim killed in shooting near Oliver identified

READ MORE: Fatal shooting in Oliver, B.C., was ‘targeted’: police

Her teenagers woke her up a few minutes after midnight early Sunday morning, she said.

“Information indicates so far that this incident was not random in nature,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said, adding that RCMP believe the shooting was targeted.

“Therefore, we do not believe that the public is at any risk.”

READ MORE: Okanagan Lake reaches 22 cm above full pool after ‘relentless’ rain: dam operator

RCMP have not confirmed the name of the victim, but a family member confirmed Zakall’s identity to Global News.

Baptiste believes Zakall had been living at the house where the shooting happened.

She also alleges that drug activity at the house was common.

READ MORE: Electric bike heist caught on surveillance video in North Okanagan

On Monday, the RCMP’s forensic services unit was still investigating the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating after Osoyoos, B.C., woman dies following reported assault
RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating after Osoyoos, B.C., woman dies following reported assault
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPShootingOkanaganFatal ShootingoliverosoyoosNoah Zakallsouth okananagan
