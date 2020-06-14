Fatal shooting in Oliver, B.C., was ‘targeted’: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a shooting in Oliver, B.C., on Saturday night.

RCMP said they responded to the 6000 block of Sandpoint Drive around 11:30 p.m. “for a report of a shooting at a home.”

When officers arrived they found the victim deceased, police said.

Based on their initial investigation, police said the shooting was “targeted” and there is no danger to the general public.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit is investigating and is urging anyone with information to come forward to police.

– with files from Shelby Thom

