Crime

Fatal shooting in Oliver, B.C., was ‘targeted’: police

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted June 14, 2020 6:46 pm
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Saturday night. .
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Saturday night. . Courtesy: Oliver Daily News

One person is dead after a shooting in Oliver, B.C., on Saturday night.

RCMP said they responded to the 6000 block of Sandpoint Drive around 11:30 p.m. “for a report of a shooting at a home.”

When officers arrived they found the victim deceased, police said.

READ MORE: Well-known Oliver resident identified by family as victim of fatal crash on Highway 97

Based on their initial investigation, police said the shooting was “targeted” and there is no danger to the general public.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit is investigating and is urging anyone with information to come forward to police.

– with files from Shelby Thom

