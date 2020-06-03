Three men arrested after shots reportedly fired in Oliver, B.C., RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Osoyoos and Oliver RCMP received reports of multiple gunshots being fired near a home on Pine Ridge Drive in Oliver, B.C., on June 2, 2020.

When officers arrived at the scene, they apprehended three men and found spent shell casings on the ground.

“A search warrant was executed on the residence where police seized two assault style semi-automatic firearms, a quantity of ammunition, methamphetamine and cocaine,” Sgt. Jason Bayda, an Osoyoos RCMP officer, said in a release.

David James O’Brien, 43, who lives at the home, was charged with possession of a firearm without a licence, careless use/storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to an order and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say O’Brien is still in custody and will appear in court on June 11, 2020.

The other two men, aged 39 and 33, are both Penticton residents.

Police have not released their names but say they are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 9, 2020.

“Any offences involving firearms or drugs will be aggressively investigated,” said Cpl. Brian Evans, Oliver RCMP’s commander.

“Persons involved in this type of criminal activity will be held accountable.”

