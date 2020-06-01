Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Highway 97 closed in Kelowna due to fatal accident

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted June 1, 2020 3:09 pm
Police are investigating the circumstances that led to a fatal vehicle crash early Monday morning in Kelowna, near the UBC-Okanagan campus.
Police are investigating the circumstances that led to a fatal vehicle crash early Monday morning in Kelowna, near the UBC-Okanagan campus. Global News

Highway 97 near UBC-Okanagan has been closed due to a fatal motor vehicle collision.

According to DriveBC, the highway is closed in both directions between Carney Road and the UBC-Okanagan overpass.

A detour is available via Bulman Road and Old Vernon Highway.

Kelowna RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the fatal motor vehicle crash Monday morning to come forward.

Police responded to the 3100-block of Bulman Road just after 5:30 a.m. to a report of a fatal rollover collision.

According to police, when they arrived on scene, they discovered the male occupant of the vehicle had been ejected.

READ MORE: IIO report blames driver, not police, for high-speed crash in Okanagan

Story continues below advertisement

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators are now working to identify potential witnesses to the crash.

READ MORE: Calls for road safety upgrades after young Kelowna man dies on Highway 97

“This collision was not reported when it occurred.” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said. “We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information, to come forward and speak with us.”

They are also canvassing the area to see if there is any video surveillance that could assist in the investigation.

The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating to determine who died and the circumstances that led to the deadly crash.

 

 

 

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna RCMPDeadly rollover on Bulman RoadFatal vehicle crash in KelownaPolice look for witnesses to fatal crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers