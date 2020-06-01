Highway 97 closed in Kelowna due to fatal accident

Send this page to someone via email

Highway 97 near UBC-Okanagan has been closed due to a fatal motor vehicle collision.

According to DriveBC, the highway is closed in both directions between Carney Road and the UBC-Okanagan overpass.

A detour is available via Bulman Road and Old Vernon Highway.

Kelowna RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the fatal motor vehicle crash Monday morning to come forward.

Police responded to the 3100-block of Bulman Road just after 5:30 a.m. to a report of a fatal rollover collision.

According to police, when they arrived on scene, they discovered the male occupant of the vehicle had been ejected.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators are now working to identify potential witnesses to the crash.

“This collision was not reported when it occurred.” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said. “We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information, to come forward and speak with us.”

They are also canvassing the area to see if there is any video surveillance that could assist in the investigation.

The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating to determine who died and the circumstances that led to the deadly crash.