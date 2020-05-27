Road-check blitz sees increase in drug influence evaluations: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kelowna say there’s been a slight rise in the number of drug influence evaluations done on local motorists.

On Wednesday, RCMP released statistics from a weekend impairment road-check blitz that ran Friday through Sunday.

According to police, several prohibitions were handed out, along with 25 drug influence evaluations.

1:44 Shocking results from commercial vehicle checks on B.C. roads Shocking results from commercial vehicle checks on B.C. roads

Police said they issued:

3-day immediate roadside prohibitions: 8

90-day immediate roadside prohibitions: 14

24-hour prohibition by alcohol: 1

24-hour prohibition by drug: 6

“Our teams collaboratively set up a road check at a location where a serious impaired collision had previously occurred. In addition to impaired drivers, we stopped multiple new drivers (class 7N) with too many passengers, motorists with more passengers than seatbelts and vehicles containing open liquor,” said Const. Brad Smith.

Story continues below advertisement

1:37 Impaired driver sentenced for hitting, killing 15-year-old Winnipeg boy Impaired driver sentenced for hitting, killing 15-year-old Winnipeg boy

He also said that three drug influence evaluations were made throughout the evening, adding, “we have seen a rise in the number of drug-impaired driving cases in our region.”

Smith said since the start of 2020, police have made 25 drug influence evaluations on drivers believed to be operating under the influence of an intoxicating substance. During the same period of time in 2019, that number was 17.

“This is something we are monitoring very closely in the community, as we tailor our future enforcement actions, as any increase is a cause for concern,” said Sgt. Mark Booth.

“Being impaired by drugs and driving is just as dangerous as being impaired by alcohol. You will face the same penalties under the law.”