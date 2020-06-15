Canada reports 29 more coronavirus deaths as cases top 99,000

Send this page to someone via email

Canada reported 333 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, including 29 more deaths.

The new numbers — which are tallied from provincial and federal health authorities — bring the country’s total cases and deaths to 99,131, and 8,175, respectively.

Monday’s cases also follows what looks to be a downward trend in day-to-day reported cases and deaths across the country. New cases of COVID-19 across Canada have stayed within the 300-figure range over the last three days.

Both Ontario and Quebec once again reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus cases in Ontario reached a total of 32,370 after an additional 181 cases on Monday. Quebec, on the other hand, remains Canada’s virus hotspot with a total of 54,054 cases following Monday’s announcement of 102 new infections.

Both cases and deaths in Quebec account for more than half of the country’s reported total.

Several other provinces also reported new cases of the coronavirus, with Manitoba and New Brunswick both announcing three more infections.

Alberta reported 20 new cases of the virus on Monday while Saskatchewan announced another 18.

British Columbia announced a total of 36 new infections which are spread Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Lab-confirmed cases in the province have reached a total of 2,740, including another five that are considered “epi-linked.”

