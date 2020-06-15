Coronavirus: Toronto Coun. Michael Ford says he’s feeling better after hospital visit

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Coun. Michael Ford says he’s feeling “much better” after he went to the hospital due to worsening COVID-19 symptoms.

Ford announced on Tuesday that he tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to hospital on Thursday. He announced on Friday that he was discharged from hospital and was recovering at home as symptoms improved.

“It started out with a little tickle in my throat and then it went to more in the chest and congestion,” Ford said in an interview with Global News on Monday.

Ford said he was in communication with Toronto Public Health after testing positive, and his symptoms continued to deteriorate.

“I really got a chest pain and public health recommended that I head into the hospital at that point,” he said.

Ford said he’s unsure of where he could have contracted the virus, adding he’s been very careful since the outbreak began. He said he has been staying home as much as possible and limiting contact with others.

“I, like many Torontonians, have been very careful with COVID. Of course, washing your hands religiously, trying to stay in as much as you can, but I did have to do, of course, the grocery shopping here and there,” he said.

“You know whether it’s filling up the car at the gas pump to touching a door handle.”

Ford, who is also Premier Doug Ford’s nephew, said he had been in contact with only a few people, adding they were notified of his case but haven’t tested positive for the virus.

Thank you for your kind words, everyone – Michael. pic.twitter.com/9AOWUuKVNX — Michael Ford (@MichaelFordTO) June 12, 2020

