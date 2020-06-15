B.C. health officials to provide Monday COVID-19 update

B.C.’s top doctor and health minister are set to provide a Monday update on British Columbia’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
On Friday, health officials announced 16 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province’s case total to 2,709, about 87 per cent of which have recovered. Three of the new cases were linked to long-term care homes.
The province also recorded a COVID-19 death in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, the first in B.C. since June 4.
The province’s death toll stands at 168, with only 187 active cases.
As of Friday, there were 12 people in hospital with COVID-19 and three people in intensive care.
The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.
— With files from Simon LittleView link »
