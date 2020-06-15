B.C. health officials to provide Monday COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s top doctor and health minister are set to provide a Monday update on British Columbia’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, health officials announced 16 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province’s case total to 2,709, about 87 per cent of which have recovered. Three of the new cases were linked to long-term care homes.

6:24 Dr. Bonnie Henry’s emotional response to B.C.’s record-breaking drug overdose numbers in May Dr. Bonnie Henry’s emotional response to B.C.’s record-breaking drug overdose numbers in May

The province also recorded a COVID-19 death in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, the first in B.C. since June 4.

The province’s death toll stands at 168, with only 187 active cases.

1:57 Family gathering leads to 15 COVID-19 cases in Fraser Health region Family gathering leads to 15 COVID-19 cases in Fraser Health region

As of Friday, there were 12 people in hospital with COVID-19 and three people in intensive care.

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

— With files from Simon Little