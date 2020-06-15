Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s policing costs for B.C. stay top $50,000

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation has discovered the RCMP spent more than $50,000 on overtime and logistics costs to provide security for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during their recent stay in B.C.

Documents obtained through an Access to Information request show the total price tag adds up to $56,384 for their stay from Nov. 18, 2019 and Jan. 19, 2020. The figure does not include salaries or any overtime costs after Jan. 19.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been living in Canada after announcing their departure from their duties as senior members of the Royal Family.

They had seemingly set up camp on Vancouver Island, and it was previously believed they would permanently settle down in this country.

However, they are now believed to be living in Los Angeles.

“For months, the Trudeau government refused to even acknowledge Canadian taxpayers were on the hook for Harry and Meghan’s security costs,” Aaron Wudrick, the federation’s federal director said in a release. “Now we know the answer is yes – to the tune of at least $50,000.”

More than 80,000 people signed a petition online launched in January, asking the prime minister not to use taxpayers’ money to cover security bills for the famous couple.

While in Canada, Markle was exploring philanthropic opportunities in Vancouver, including visiting the organization Justice For Girls and the Downtown Eastside Women’s Shelter.

