Princeton RCMP ask for public’s help to find 70-year-old woman

Princeton RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing senior.

Diane Marie Latulippe was last seen at the Old Mountain RV Park in Hedley, B.C., on the morning of June 7, police said.

Some of her belongings were located on the bank of the Similkameen River in Hedley, five days after she was last seen.

Latulippe is described as 70 years old, Caucasian, with a slim build, brown eyes, 5’5 tall with grey hair that is slightly shorter than shoulder-length.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 and quote file number 2020-848.