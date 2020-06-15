Menu

Health

Coronavirus pandemic pay premium has not flowed to workers, Ontario government says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2020 1:21 pm
Updated June 15, 2020 1:22 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario implements ‘pandemic pay’ for frontline staff
WATCH ABOVE (April 25, 2020): Coronavirus outbreak -- Ontario implements 'pandemic pay' for frontline staff.

TORONTO – Ontario says it has not yet paid approximately 375,000 frontline health-care workers a promised pandemic pay premium.

A spokeswoman for the province’s health minister says the initiative is the largest of its kind in Canada and the funding will flow in “very short order.”

The government says it has provided written funding commitments to employers, and that will be followed by the flow of money.

READ MORE: Ontario government expands coronavirus ‘pandemic pay’ to paramedics, public health nurses

Premier Doug Ford announced the premium in late April, calling it a way of recognizing the sacrifices essential workers make as they fight the spread of COVID-19.

It included a $4 hourly raise over the next four months and a monthly bonus of $250 if they work more than 100 hours in a month.

Story continues below advertisement

But unions representing hospital workers have said not everyone in the facilities are included, leading to low morale.

Some Ontario front-line workers left behind on pay premiums during pandemic
Some Ontario front-line workers left behind on pay premiums during pandemic
© 2020 The Canadian Press
