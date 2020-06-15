Vancouver police move in to clear Black Lives Matter protesters off viaducts

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police moved in Monday morning to clear protesters off the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts.

The viaducts were shut down Saturday after a group of demonstrators supporting the Black Lives Matters movement occupied them.

Police moved in around 6:30 a.m. Monday to clear the group and reopen the major thoroughfares.

City crews were following police, cleaning up any debris left behind and washing messages off the road.

The protesters then marched up Main Street, chanting “Black lives matter” and heading towards CRAB Park.

The crowd told Global News they are protesting in solidarity with the homeless people at CRAB Park who were supposed to vacate this weekend following a court injunction. However, the campers were still there Monday morning.

“We are reclaiming the Dunsmuir & Georgia Viaduct to honour the Black life and community that once thrived in these exact streets,” the protesters said on social media, “while commemorating the lives of Black LGBTQS+ folks in Canada and the world lots to anti-Blackness and police brutality.”

Demonstrators were also calling for better recognition of Hogan’s Alley, the historically Black neighbourhood in Vancouver that was demolished to make way for the construction of the viaducts in the the early 1970s.

