Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Demonstrators shut down Vancouver’s Georgia, Dunsmuir viaducts

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 13, 2020 12:48 pm
Updated June 13, 2020 12:49 pm
Protesters stand at barriers erected at the East and of the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts.
Protesters stand at barriers erected at the East and of the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts. Global News

A small group of demonstrators has shut down Vancouver’s Georgia and Dunsumuir viaducts on Saturday morning.

Protesters used orange plastic mesh and wooden pallets to barricade the east and west entrances to the bridges, which connect downtown Vancouver to the Strathcona neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Huge crowd protests racism in Vancouver as George Floyd protests rock U.S.

Signs were posted on the barriers reading “Defend Black trans lives,” “Care not cops” and referencing Hogan’s Alley.

Uncovering the history of Black Vancouverites in Hogan’s Alley
Uncovering the history of Black Vancouverites in Hogan’s Alley

Hogan’s Alley was the historically Black Vancouver neighbourhood demolished to build the viaducts in the the early 1970s.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver police said they were monitoring the protest.

“Our primary purpose is to protect the safety of the protesters, the public and the police,” said VPD spokesperson Sgt. Aaron Roed.

Vancouver protest organizer planning Black Lives Matter march later this month
Vancouver protest organizer planning Black Lives Matter march later this month

READ MORE: George Floyd: Thousands gather for peaceful anti-racism rally in Vancouver

“We respect peaceful protests and during public demonstrations, police response is proportionate to the activities observed.”

Roed said public safety remains the department’s top priority.

More to come…

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Black Lives Mattergeorge floydVancouver protestGeorgia ViaductViaductBlack LivesVancouver viaductHogan's Alleyviaducts closedvancouver black lives mattervancouver racism protest
Flyers
More weekly flyers