Demonstrators shut down Vancouver’s Georgia, Dunsmuir viaducts

A small group of demonstrators has shut down Vancouver’s Georgia and Dunsumuir viaducts on Saturday morning.

Protesters used orange plastic mesh and wooden pallets to barricade the east and west entrances to the bridges, which connect downtown Vancouver to the Strathcona neighbourhood.

Signs were posted on the barriers reading “Defend Black trans lives,” “Care not cops” and referencing Hogan’s Alley.

Hogan’s Alley was the historically Black Vancouver neighbourhood demolished to build the viaducts in the the early 1970s.

Vancouver police said they were monitoring the protest.

“Our primary purpose is to protect the safety of the protesters, the public and the police,” said VPD spokesperson Sgt. Aaron Roed.

“We respect peaceful protests and during public demonstrations, police response is proportionate to the activities observed.”

Roed said public safety remains the department’s top priority.

More to come…