Canada

Kitchener, Ont., man diagnosed with brain tumour while on vacation in Thailand dies at 31

By Morganne Campbell Global News
Posted June 15, 2020 12:18 pm
Updated June 15, 2020 12:42 pm
Alex Witmer
A Kitchener, Ont., man diagnosed with a brain tumour while on vacation in Thailand has died. . Jennifer Witmer/Instagram

A 31-year-old Kitchener, Ont., man diagnosed with an unexpected brain tumour while on vacation in Thailand last winter has died.

Alex Witmer and his wife Jennifer made headlines following a battle with the couple’s insurance company who denied a $265,000 claim for an air-ambulance to Toronto but then walked back that decision, fully covering transportation home as well as his medical treatment and expenses.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the couple cover costs needed to get back to Canada, raising more than $80,000 in donations. News of his death was shared on the page on Monday.

“It is with great sadness that I write this update. Jen shared with me yesterday that Alex has passed away, at the age of 31. Thank you to all of you for your support, and your kindness. We will miss him so very much,” writes Sharilyn West, an organiser of the page and close friend of the couple.

READ MORE: Class action launched as some insurers refuse to pay business interruption insurance

The couple left their home in New Brunswick for a vacation prior to their planned move back to Toronto. They were about a month into their vacation in Thailand when Witmer began suffering from a severe migraine. Scans done at a hospital in Koh Samui revealed he had a tumour inside his brain.

View this post on Instagram

For anyone who hasn’t heard yet, Alex and I are currently in a hospital in Thailand. He had been experiencing severe headaches while on vacation here and has been diagnosed with a massive malignant brain tumor. We are working on reducing the pressure in his brain so that it is safe for him to fly home for surgery. He is doing okay. The drugs are working and he is feeling much better. At this point, we are doing everything we can to get him home, but unfortunately we don’t have a lot of time and it has been difficult finding a safe transfer. We have had overwhelming help and support from our family and friends back home and are receiving incredible care from the neurosurgeons and nurses here in Thailand. Sharilyn West has created a GoFundMe account to try to help us get home (link in bio). An air ambulance to Toronto will cost $265,000 and of course our insurance is giving us a really hard time. We are currently searching for other options but we need to make sure it is safe and he needs surgery immediately. Please keep us in your thoughts.

A post shared by Jennifer Witmer (@mrsjennywit) on

Witmer then received treatment in Canada. In January, he underwent two eight-hour surgeries to remove the tennis ball-sized tumour in his brain. Surgeons removed  85 per cent of the tumour and Witmer began physiotherapy and speech therapy.

In April, his wife Jennifer took to Instagram to update followers about his condition.

“It’s been a tough few weeks. Well, months really. Meningitis hit hard among a handful of other complications. Thankful for home healthcare so he can continue his IV antibiotics at home and is finally out of the hospital! A second pathology report revealed things weren’t what they seemed at first,” wrote Jennifer.

READ MORE: Insurance Bureau of Canada creates task force to deal with sky-high strata insurance

A second pathology report found that the tumour was cancerous and Witmer was diagnosed with epithelioid glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

His wife announced on Sunday that Witmer had died, posting a picture with a caption that reads: “Alex Witmer. February 26, 1989 – June 14, 2020.”

