Education

Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz to chair Ivey Business School advisory council

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted June 15, 2020 11:38 am
Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz takes part in a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Friday, March 13, 2020. Canada's top central banker says that monetary stimulus on the scale that the country is seeing now must ultimately reach the average Canadian to help an economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.
Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz takes part in a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Friday, March 13, 2020. Canada's top central banker says that monetary stimulus on the scale that the country is seeing now must ultimately reach the average Canadian to help an economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Ivey Business School at Western University says former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz has been appointed chair of the advisory council of the school’s Lawrence National Centre for Policy and Management.

Poloz will replace Ray Tanguay, retired chairman of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Inc., who had been chair since November 2014.

Additionally, the school announced Monday that president and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce Perrin Beatty has been appointed a council member, while senior writer for Maclean’s magazine Paul Wells “will serve as a Fellow to the Centre.”

Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz joins Enbridge board of directors

The centre was founded in 2002 with a goal of developing evidence-based research “driven by collaboration between business, government, and academia.”

In a release, the school says the three will “enhance the Ivey Lawrence Centre’s goal of advancing research designed to inform the policies that amplify Canada’s competitiveness.”

“I look forward to working with the team at the Ivey Lawrence Centre at a time when Canadians will be expecting even more from our long-term economic policies,” said Poloz.

Ivey’s dean, Sharon Hodgson, said the centre will focus on research in digital innovation, physical infrastructure and trade.

Coronavirus economic impact offers lesson for Canadian businesses, expert says

“We need to consider policy that will enable development of robust and differentiated physical and digital infrastructure to increase competitiveness and address pressing concerns in our country,” said Hodgson.

“We are fortunate to have such esteemed individuals team up with Ivey’s Lawrence Centre at such a critical time.”

Poloz announced in December that he would not seek a second term as Bank of Canada governor. His seven-year term expired on June 2.

His appointment as chair at Ivey’s Lawrence Centre comes less than two weeks after he was appointed to the board of directors at pipeline company Enbridge Inc.

Finance Minister Morneau announces Tiff Macklem as new Bank of Canada governor
Finance Minister Morneau announces Tiff Macklem as new Bank of Canada governor

— with files from The Canadian Press.

Bank of CanadaWestern UniversityStephen PolozToyotaMaclean'sCanadian Chamber Of Commerceivey business schoolPerrin Beattyivey's lawrence centreLawrence National Centre for Policy and Management
