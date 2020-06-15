Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz to chair Ivey Business School advisory council

Send this page to someone via email

The Ivey Business School at Western University says former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz has been appointed chair of the advisory council of the school’s Lawrence National Centre for Policy and Management.

Poloz will replace Ray Tanguay, retired chairman of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Inc., who had been chair since November 2014.

Additionally, the school announced Monday that president and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce Perrin Beatty has been appointed a council member, while senior writer for Maclean’s magazine Paul Wells “will serve as a Fellow to the Centre.”

The centre was founded in 2002 with a goal of developing evidence-based research “driven by collaboration between business, government, and academia.”

In a release, the school says the three will “enhance the Ivey Lawrence Centre’s goal of advancing research designed to inform the policies that amplify Canada’s competitiveness.”

“I look forward to working with the team at the Ivey Lawrence Centre at a time when Canadians will be expecting even more from our long-term economic policies,” said Poloz.

Ivey’s dean, Sharon Hodgson, said the centre will focus on research in digital innovation, physical infrastructure and trade.

“We need to consider policy that will enable development of robust and differentiated physical and digital infrastructure to increase competitiveness and address pressing concerns in our country,” said Hodgson.

“We are fortunate to have such esteemed individuals team up with Ivey’s Lawrence Centre at such a critical time.”

Poloz announced in December that he would not seek a second term as Bank of Canada governor. His seven-year term expired on June 2.

His appointment as chair at Ivey’s Lawrence Centre comes less than two weeks after he was appointed to the board of directors at pipeline company Enbridge Inc.

— with files from The Canadian Press.

