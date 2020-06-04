Menu

Economy

Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz joins Enbridge board of directors

By The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2020 9:41 am
Updated June 4, 2020 9:46 am
Former Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz takes part in a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Friday, March 13, 2020.
Former Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz takes part in a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Friday, March 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz has been appointed to the board of directors at pipeline company Enbridge Inc.

Poloz retired as the head of Canada’s central bank on Tuesday.

Enbridge reports $1.43B Q1 loss, moves to cut costs, delay some spending

Enbridge chair Greg Ebel says Poloz has extensive business and financial experience, as well as expertise in global economics and public policy.

Poloz took over as governor of the Bank of Canada in 2013 and served a seven-year term.

Bank of Canada keeps key rate at 0.25%, upgrades economic forecast

Before leading the central bank, he was chief executive of Export Development Canada from 2011 to 2013.

In addition to pipelines, Enbridge also has natural gas distribution and storage operations that serve retail customers in Ontario and Quebec and renewable power assets in North America and Europe.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Bank of CanadaEnbridgeStephen PolozEnbridge IncBank Of Canada Governorpipeline companyFormer Bank of Canada governor
