Money

Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz to step down in 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2019 10:15 am
Updated December 6, 2019 11:07 am
Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz will be stepping down in 2020, the central bank announced on Dec. 6, 2019.
Sean Kilpatrick/CP

The Bank of Canada says that governor Stephen Poloz will not seek a second term as governor when his seven-year term expires on June 2, 2020.

The board of directors of the central bank says it has begun a search process to select his replacement.

Before becoming head of Canada’s central bank in 2013, Poloz was chief executive of Export Development Canada. He replaced Mark Carney, who left the Bank of Canada to become
governor of the Bank of England.

Poloz is 64 years old.

— More to come

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Bank of Canada
