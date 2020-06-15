Menu

Bystanders attend to man critically injured in east-end Ottawa motorcycle crash

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 15, 2020 11:13 am
Two people were taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, following a motor vehicle collision Monday morning.
Two people were taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, following a motor vehicle collision Monday morning. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

An early morning collision involving a motorcycle in Ottawa’s east end sent two people to hospital on Monday morning.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service says it received multiple calls at 8:38 a.m. about a collision between two vehicles at the intersection of Trim and Wall roads.

Paramedics say a man was ejected from his motorcycle and received assistance from bystanders before emergency services personnel arrived on scene to stabilize him, later transporting him to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

A woman also involved in the crash was treated for injuries on-scene and transported to the emergency department in stable condition.

