Bystanders attend to man critically injured in east-end Ottawa motorcycle crash

Send this page to someone via email

An early morning collision involving a motorcycle in Ottawa’s east end sent two people to hospital on Monday morning.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service says it received multiple calls at 8:38 a.m. about a collision between two vehicles at the intersection of Trim and Wall roads.

Paramedics say a man was ejected from his motorcycle and received assistance from bystanders before emergency services personnel arrived on scene to stabilize him, later transporting him to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

A woman also involved in the crash was treated for injuries on-scene and transported to the emergency department in stable condition.

2:18 Roadway fatalities caused by speeding trending upwards: OPP Roadway fatalities caused by speeding trending upwards: OPP

Story continues below advertisement