Man on motorized scooter struck by freight train in Peterborough

A man on a motorized scooter only suffered minor injuries after he was struck by a train in Peterborough on Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:20 p.m., emergency crews were called to the pedestrian crossing in the area of George Street between Dalhousie and Wolfe streets.

According to Peterborough Police Service, the man was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with minor injuries.

Police officers on scene told Global News Peterborough a man in his 80s had been “clipped” by the train.

Witness Peter Seabrooke told Global News the conductor of the Canadian Pacific train was sounding the horn before crossing George Street to warn the public of the approaching train. Seabrooke said the elderly man was attempting to cross the train tracks near the bridge spanning the Otonabee River when his scooter got stuck.

Another witness Leah Frampton said she and her friend were the first to assist the man and called 911 for an ambulance.

“I was watching the train and didn’t see him until he was on the ground, but the scooter was definitely struck and damaged by the train and it fell on top of him,” said Frampton. “He himself was not struck by the train.”

Frampton said a police officer on a bicycle arrived within “a minute or two” and then fire and ambulance arrived within about 10 minutes. Frampton said the man was “conscious and lucid” when she spoke to him.

Paramedics tend to a man who was on a scooter when it was struck by a train in Peterborough on Sunday. Leah Frampton/Special to Global News Peterborough

Peterborough paramedics treated the man on scene for his injuries before taking him to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Roadways and the rail line were closed until approximately 4 p.m.

On Monday, police said CP Police Service were contacted and are now investigating the incident.

