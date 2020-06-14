Metered parking enforcement resumes Monday in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Metered parking enforcement resumes in the City of Regina on Monday.

Required payments and complying with time restrictions is being reinstated as the transitions into reopening.

Parking enforcement was suspended in mid-March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On June 29, parking enforcement will resume in timed zones, and for oversized vehicles and loading zones.

As residents continue to work from home, the city says the 24-hour overpark regulation that directs vehicles to move within a 24-hour period in residential areas will remain on hold.

Drivers can make contactless payments at parking meters by downlading the PayByPhone app.

“Parking regulations and enforcement contribute to public safety, ensure that parking is available for Regina residents and visitors and create a flow of traffic and patrons to businesses in our community,” said the City of Regina in a statement.

Regina transit will soon resume fare collection

Regina Transit will start collecting bus fare stating June 29.

The collection of fares was suspended on March 21 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

From Monday through Friday, bus schedules will continue to operate on the Saturday schedule. Buses will operate on the Sunday schedule for the weekends and holidays.

The city says a maximum of 15 people will allowed on buses.

Enhanced cleaning protocols continue, and new safety shields will be installed by June 29.

City Hall reopens

Starting Monday Regina City Hall is reopening to the public, but will provide limited services.

Permits will continue to be submitted electronically.

Visitors at city hall will see these safety protocols in place: hand-sanitizing stations, physical distancing signage, Plexiglas barriers and enhanced cleaning protocols.

A maximum limit of 15 people will be allowed in city hall.

Residents are asked to pay their bills online, including parking tickets.

City Hall will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

