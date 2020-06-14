Brandon homeowner catches suspect who broke into garage: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Brandon police officer was kicked by a suspect as he was being taken into custody early Sunday morning, police say.

Around 3:50 a.m., Brandon police responded to a call from a homeowner from a North Hill residence that reported her husband caught a man who had broken into their garage.

Police attended and the suspect kicked one of the officers, who was not injured, police say.

Police say the suspect had actually broken into the garage earlier in the night, stealing bicycles, a laptop and a bar fridge.

The suspect hid some items nearby while returning others to his residence, where he lost his keys and could not gain entrance to his apartment building, police say.

The suspect used a rock to smash the glass door of the complex but still did not have keys to access his apartment, police say.

He then returned to the garage he broke into earlier in search of his keys and at that time was apprehended by the homeowner, police say.

Brandon police say the suspect was intoxicated and in breach of two conditions of an undertaking.

The 20-year-old suspect was taken into custody and faces charges for breaking and entering and theft, two counts of failure to comply with undertaking, mischief to property under $5,000, and assault of a peace officer.

Police say he was lodged at the station until sober and has a court date in September.