Canada

Migrant workers call on Trudeau to extend full immigration status

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2020 2:40 pm
Migrant workers allege mistreatment, appalling conditions amid pandemic
WATCH ABOVE: Migrant workers allege mistreatment, appalling conditions amid pandemic

A group supporting migrant workers held a virtual rally Sunday that called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to immediately extend full immigration status for all non-permanent residents.

The event, sponsored by the Migrant Rights Network, featured a series of farm workers, caregivers, construction workers and others who expressed the difficulties of living through the COVID-19 pandemic without the government support given to Canadians.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: N.B. farmers relieved over lifting of temporary foreign worker ban

Spokeswoman Sarom Rho says migrant workers are calling on Trudeau to live up to his promise to do better to fight racism.

Without emergency income supports provided to Canadian workers, she says, migrants are going hungry as they struggle to survive.

The activist group launched the one-day event by supporting efforts to defund, disarm and dismantle police over racist policies following recent deaths at the hands of police, including George Floyd.

Migrant workers denied entry to Canada during pandemic
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Justin TrudeauImmigrationcoronavirus canadaTemporary Foreign WorkersMigrant WorkersMigrant Rights Networktemporary foreign workers coronavirus
