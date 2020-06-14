Menu

Canada

Manhunt in Stanstead near Quebec-U.S. border leads to arrest

By The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2020 11:02 am
FILE: Surete du Quebec said a manhunt for an armed suspect in Stanstead, Que., ended with an arrest late Saturday.
FILE: Surete du Quebec said a manhunt for an armed suspect in Stanstead, Que., ended with an arrest late Saturday. Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press

Quebec provincial police say a manhunt for an armed suspect in Stanstead, Que., ended with an arrest late Saturday.

Just before 11 p.m., provincial police said officers intercepted a 42-year-old suspect on Hackett Road in the town near the Quebec-Vermont border.

Officers say there were no injuries during the police operation.

READ MORE: Montreal police help dismantle purple fentanyl distribution network

Residents told the Canadian Press earlier Saturday evening they had noted a major police presence and buildup earlier Saturday evening after reports of shots being fired.

Around 8 p.m., Stanstead put out a message on Facebook asking residents of the town of just over 2,700 people to stay indoors as a precaution.

Police say the suspect will be interrogated by investigators.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
