Montreal police help dismantle purple fentanyl distribution network

Montreal police, in collaboration with Ottawa police, dismantled a purple fentanyl distribution network on Thursday, according to a Friday press release.

The substance, otherwise known by its street name “purple s–t”, is most commonly used by seasoned heroin users.

According to the press release, Montreal police identified a non-fatal overdose in connection with purple heroin use within its territory.

Two seperate searches in Montreal and Ottawa resulted in the seizure of heroin, fentanyl, $10,000 and a firearm.

As a result, two individuals from the country’s capital are set to appear in court on June 12 for drug trafficking, drug prossession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Montreal Regional Public Health Department stated it will be issuing an alert on the dangers associated with purple fentanyl.