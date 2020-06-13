Montreal police help dismantle purple fentanyl distribution network

Montreal police, in collaboration with Ottawa police, dismantled a purple fentanyl distribution network on Thursday, according to a Friday press release.
The substance, otherwise known by its street name “purple s–t”, is most commonly used by seasoned heroin users.
According to the press release, Montreal police identified a non-fatal overdose in connection with purple heroin use within its territory.
Two seperate searches in Montreal and Ottawa resulted in the seizure of heroin, fentanyl, $10,000 and a firearm.
As a result, two individuals from the country’s capital are set to appear in court on June 12 for drug trafficking, drug prossession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited firearm.
Montreal Regional Public Health Department stated it will be issuing an alert on the dangers associated with purple fentanyl.
