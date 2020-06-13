Menu

Crime

Police looking for escaped prisoner from Saskatchewan Penitentiary

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted June 13, 2020 3:16 pm
An inmate from the medium security unit at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary has died, according to Correctional Service Canada.
An inmate from the medium security unit at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary is missing, according to Correctional Service Canada. File / Global News

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) and RCMP are looking for an escaped prisoner who is serving a four-year-sentence in Prince Albert.

Carey Henry, 28, has been missing from the Saskatchewan penitentiary since Wednesday.

Following an evening count in the minimum-security unit, staff members discovered that Henry was not accounted for, CSC says. How he escaped remains under investigation, CSC says.

A warrant for his arrest has since been issued by the Prince Albert RCMP.

Anyone with information about Henry is asked to contact their local police department.

Henry is described as six-foot-three in height and weighing 230 pounds. Police say he has a dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

Henry is serving a four-and-a-half-year sentence for failing to comply with his undertaking, obstructing an officer, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and several offences under the Traffic Safety Act.

