Winnipeg Pet Food Bank hosting pet food drive Saturday

While most Canadians are well aware of the struggles some face right now to put food on the table, our furry friends can be easily overlooked.
After a chance meeting with a homeless man and his dog, one Winnipeg group is hosting a pet food drive to make sure dogs, cats and other animals get the food they need.
The Winnipeg Pet Food Bank is a relatively new organization that brings pet food, toys, litter and other supplies to those who are struggling to make ends meet and have a companion alongside.
They’ll even take open items — for example, if your pet didn’t take a liking to a particular type of food — Gileas says you can donate that too.
“We take it directly, with no contact — and it’s always nice to see the little guys in the window. It’s great to know you’re helping out the furry friends that have been helping us get through this situation.”
She says it’s a labour of love for those involved.
If you would like to donate food, toys, gift cards, litter or any other supplies, the food bank will have trucks set up at the Pet Valu stores at 1750 Plessis Road and 3900 Grant Avenue.
