Winnipeg Pet Food Bank hosting pet food drive Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

While most Canadians are well aware of the struggles some face right now to put food on the table, our furry friends can be easily overlooked.

After a chance meeting with a homeless man and his dog, one Winnipeg group is hosting a pet food drive to make sure dogs, cats and other animals get the food they need.

READ MORE: Pets rescued after Winnipeg fire

The Winnipeg Pet Food Bank is a relatively new organization that brings pet food, toys, litter and other supplies to those who are struggling to make ends meet and have a companion alongside.

“Someone in need can contact the food bank, and [volunteers] will make up your order,” explains volunteer Vicki Gileas. “We’ll pick it up and deliver it directly to their home.”

Story continues below advertisement

They’ll even take open items — for example, if your pet didn’t take a liking to a particular type of food — Gileas says you can donate that too.

“We take it directly, with no contact — and it’s always nice to see the little guys in the window. It’s great to know you’re helping out the furry friends that have been helping us get through this situation.”

She says it’s a labour of love for those involved.

“When you go there and there’s multiple pets, or one little cat, it’s nice to see them interact. You open the door and they don’t care about physical distancing,” Gileas laughs. “Some people cry. [We serve] people whose pets just had surgery and are dealing with vet bills.”

If you would like to donate food, toys, gift cards, litter or any other supplies, the food bank will have trucks set up at the Pet Valu stores at 1750 Plessis Road and 3900 Grant Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

4:55 Ask an Expert: Pet separation anxiety Ask an Expert: Pet separation anxiety