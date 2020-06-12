One man dead, two people seriously hurt in Delta head-on collision

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person is dead after a head-on collision between a pickup truck and a cube van in Delta Friday morning.

Delta Police say it happened just after 11 a.m. between Hopcott Road and Ross Road.

The van driver, a Surrey man in his 30s, was killed in the crash,

The pickup truck driver and their passenger were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are not commenting on a possible cause of the crash.

1:50 Mother of fatal accident victim speaks out Mother of fatal accident victim speaks out

Story continues below advertisement