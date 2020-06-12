Brett Kissel sells out 3 Regina drive-in shows

Send this page to someone via email

Tickets for Brett Kissel’s drive-in show sold out not once, but three times.

On Friday, tickets went on sale for Saskatchewan’s Night Out with Brett Kissel, a unique concert experience that will take place in the Evraz Place parking lot.

After the first show sold out in 11 minutes, a second show was quickly added.

But when that show also sold out, so the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. (REAL) added a third show.

With three sold-out shows, Kissel says he’s ready to play.

“Regina, I am blown away by the incredible response to these show. I am so thankful that I am going to get the opportunity to return to your city and play some country music`next weekend,” Kissel said.

All three drive-in shows will take place on June 20.

Each show will be an hour, with cars placed is dedicated stalls. Guests will be encouraged to stay in their vehicles at all times, but people will be allowed to sit in the tailgate of their trucks.

“We recognize this is a unique way of putting on a live show for people but we are in the entertainment business and putting on shows for the community is what we do and this is even better than we expected,” said Tim Reed, president and CEO of REAL.

The event is raising money for the Regina Food Bank. REAL will be collecting donations throughout the shows with attendees being asked to bring non-perishable food items.

The event is being held in accordance with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

