Canada

Saskatchewan government to discipline staffer for Instagram post made about China

By The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2020 6:03 pm
Updated June 12, 2020 6:16 pm

The Saskatchewan government says disciplinary measures will be taken against an employee who made an inappropriate social media post about China.

A screen shot of a text exchange was posted to the Instagram account of Alyssa Leippi and began circulating on social media this week.

The conversation is about eating dogs and China.

The government’s directory lists Leippi as an adviser and consultant for communications services with executive council and Premier Scott Moe’s office.

A spokesman for the premier’s office says the “inappropriate social media activity” doesn’t reflect the government’s views and policies.

Jim Billington says the issue has been raised with the employee, who works in a unit within the public service, and human resources is making sure proper “disciplinary and corrective measures” will be taken.

Opposition leader Ryan Meili called the Instagram post racist and derogatory to Chinese people.

“It is distressing that this post was made at a time when Asian communities across Canada and here in Saskatchewan are raising concerns about rising racism and racist violence in the wake of COVID-19,” Meili said.

He called on the premier’s office to apologize and offer up a solution to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

– With a file from Mickey Djuric

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19ChinaSask PoliticsSaskatchewan GovernmentPremier Scott MoeDisciplineInstagram PostAsian Communityjim billingtonsaskatchewan employee disciplined
