Saskatchewan government to discipline staffer for Instagram post made about China

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government says disciplinary measures will be taken against an employee who made an inappropriate social media post about China.

A screen shot of a text exchange was posted to the Instagram account of Alyssa Leippi and began circulating on social media this week.

The conversation is about eating dogs and China.

The government’s directory lists Leippi as an adviser and consultant for communications services with executive council and Premier Scott Moe’s office.

A spokesman for the premier’s office says the “inappropriate social media activity” doesn’t reflect the government’s views and policies.

Anti-Chinese racism is especially rampant at this time, and there is never an ok time for “jokes” like this. This type of thinking is embedded and insidious. Thanks for calling it out. Let’s hope there are repercussions & that the opportunity to learn & do better is embraced. https://t.co/Zudu6qgFlV — Margot Gough (@missmargotmac) June 12, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Jim Billington says the issue has been raised with the employee, who works in a unit within the public service, and human resources is making sure proper “disciplinary and corrective measures” will be taken.

Opposition leader Ryan Meili called the Instagram post racist and derogatory to Chinese people.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“It is distressing that this post was made at a time when Asian communities across Canada and here in Saskatchewan are raising concerns about rising racism and racist violence in the wake of COVID-19,” Meili said.

He called on the premier’s office to apologize and offer up a solution to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

– With a file from Mickey Djuric

1:05 Video of woman telling workers to ‘go back to China’ posted online in effort to ‘expose racism’ Video of woman telling workers to ‘go back to China’ posted online in effort to ‘expose racism’