‘This Is Us’ writer Jas Waters cause of death revealed

Warning: This story contains sensitive content. Discretion is advised.

This Is Us writer Jas Waters’ cause of death has been revealed.

On Wednesday, Waters’ death was confirmed by the joint Twitter account for all of the This Is Us writers.

“The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature,” the tweet from the shared account read. “We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly.”

On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed that Waters died by suicide.

Waters worked in film production and television development on many projects including the Barbershop franchise, Hard Ball, Save the Last Dance, MTV’s The Real World, ER and Spiderman 1 and 2.

Her most recent job was as a story editor for Jim Carrey’s Showtime series Kidding and as a writer for the 2019 movie What Men Want starring Taraji P. Henson and Tracy Morgan. She also worked on Hood Adjacent With James Davis.

Kidding showrunner Dave Holstein told the Los Angeles Times that Waters was “a one of a kind voice and an integral part” of the show’s writing team.

“This is a devastating loss for those who knew her and lived in her light,” Holstein wrote. “One of my favorite lines of hers is resonating especially loud with me today: Our scars do not mean we are broken. They are proof we are healed.”

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman tweeted, “This news took my breath away. Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell. She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones. RIP @JasFly.”

Representatives for Waters at Rain Management Group released a statement on Water’s passing.

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that all of us at RMG mourn the life of our client & friend, Jas Waters,” the statement read. “Jas was a talented & gifted writer, an amazing person, & a sweet soul who will be forever missed. Though she is no longer with us, her impact will be felt for years to come.”

This Is Us actor Mandy Moore tweeted, “Sending love and light to @JasFly’s family and loved ones.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

