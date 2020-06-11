‘This Is Us’ writer Jas Waters dies at 39

This Is Us writer Jas Waters has died at the age of 39.

Waters’ death was confirmed by the joint Twitter account for all of the This Is Us writers. A cause of death has yet to be determined.

“The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature,” the tweet from the shared account read. “We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly.”

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman added, “This news took my breath away. Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell. She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones. RIP @JasFly.”

Representatives for Waters at Rain Management Group also confirmed news of Water’s passing.

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that all of us at RMG mourn the life of our client & friend, Jas Waters,” the statement read. “Jas was a talented & gifted writer, an amazing person, & a sweet soul who will be forever missed. Though she is no longer with us, her impact will be felt for years to come.”

This Is Us actor Mandy Moore tweeted, “Sending love and light to @JasFly’s family and loved ones.”

According to her IMDb page, Waters worked in film production and television development on many projects including the Barbershop franchise, Hard Ball, Save the Last Dance, MTV’s The Real World, ER and Spiderman 1 and 2.

Her most recent job was as a story editor for Jim Carrey’s Showtime series Kidding and as a writer for the 2019 movie What Men Want starring Taraji P. Henson and Tracy Morgan. She also worked on Hood Adjacent With James Davis.

Kidding showrunner Dave Holstein told the Los Angeles Times that Waters was “a one of a kind voice and an integral part” of the show’s writing team.

“This is a devastating loss for those who knew her and lived in her light,” Holstein wrote. “One of my favorite lines of hers is resonating especially loud with me today: Our scars do not mean we are broken. They are proof we are healed.”

Many people on social media sent their condolences once news of her passing spread.

Rest in power @JasFly. When I was surfing from air mattress to air mattress, your posts filled me with hope, confidence, knowledge and laughs. You were talented, open and inspired many. Thank you for sharing your light with us. #RestInPower #JasWaters pic.twitter.com/Rnh13uX6pg — JustABrothaWitAPassport (@JustBrotha) June 10, 2020

I didn't know @JasFly, but she had a voice – and someone/something took it away. — Alecto AKA Sil Lai Abrams (@Sil_Lai) June 11, 2020

This was @JasFly. This was #JasWaters. She made me the person I am now, she helped me when she barely knew me, I worked so hard for her and this event at the El Cap. I’ll post more later but I just wanted y’all to see her beautiful smile. She inspired me so much. She cared pic.twitter.com/YnOWOgf7k3 — Will Landman (@WillTheLandMan) June 10, 2020

Sudden deaths always spook me.. 😞. RIP Jas Waters (aka @JasFly ) — (shadé.)🍒🦋🇦🇬✨ (@shadedblaque) June 10, 2020

Sending love to everyone who knew Jas Waters. She was one of those people who was a source of light that just drew you in. I know people are hurting today. Let's take care of each other. — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) June 10, 2020

I am incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Jas Waters. I really, really looked up to her and was always so excited for her future. — Brittany Luse (@bmluse) June 10, 2020

man, Jas was on my mind like 3 weeks ago. and Jas and i were cool but not like text cool. i hadn’t seen her on social in a minute. and i didn’t reach out. and i should have. Jas Waters reminded us you can like have the pie in the sky dream and you cooild make it happen…. — Joél Leon. (@JoelakaMaG) June 10, 2020

Absolutely crushed by the news about Jas Waters. I can't even begin to believe it. — Taryn Finley (@_TARYNitUP) June 10, 2020

I can’t believe Jas Waters has transitioned. She was a Black woman in media I was always I awe of. Her writing and desire to amplify Black narratives always inspired me. May she rest in eternal peace. 🤍✨ — Chantal Rochelle (@chantalrochelle) June 10, 2020

Shouts to Jas Waters. One of the most inspiring. Wow. RIP. — Jason Reynolds (@JasonReynolds83) June 10, 2020

Rest In Peace. Powerful words and messages left for us to think over and act on. #jaswaters https://t.co/Ernouji9Sz — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) June 11, 2020