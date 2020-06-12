Quebec sees 43 new coronavirus deaths as hospitalizations continue to drop

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec saw 181 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the province’s total number of infections to 53,666.

A total of 5,148 Quebecers have died, including 43 new fatalities reported on Friday.

After three months of lockdown measures, the number of hospitalizations continues to slowly decrease. There are 840 patients in hospital and 107 of them are in intensive care.

The province remains the hardest hit by the health crisis, representing more than half of Canada’s 97,514 cases. It also leads the country in deaths.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Premier François Legault said on Thursday that the province is headed in the right direction, but long-term care homes are still facing a challenge.

Story continues below advertisement

As businesses slowly reopen, the Quebec government also announced it would be pumping $750 million into the struggling local tourism industry.