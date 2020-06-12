Menu

Health

Quebec sees 43 new coronavirus deaths as hospitalizations continue to drop

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 12, 2020 11:24 am
A man and his child are among the few people at a mobile COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. .
A man and his child are among the few people at a mobile COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. . Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec saw 181 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the province’s total number of infections to 53,666.

A total of 5,148 Quebecers have died, including 43 new fatalities reported on Friday.

After three months of lockdown measures, the number of hospitalizations continues to slowly decrease. There are 840 patients in hospital and 107 of them are in intensive care.

READ MORE: Quebec government to inject $750 million into embattled tourism industry

The province remains the hardest hit by the health crisis, representing more than half of Canada’s 97,514 cases. It also leads the country in deaths.

Premier François Legault said on Thursday that the province is headed in the right direction, but long-term care homes are still facing a challenge.

As businesses slowly reopen, the Quebec government also announced it would be pumping $750 million into the struggling local tourism industry.

