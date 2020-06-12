Menu

Canada

Calgary police locate missing senior

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted June 12, 2020 8:51 am
Updated June 12, 2020 9:47 am
Linda Isaac, 71, was last seen leaving a care facility in the 14900 block of 5 Street Southwest at about 8 p.m. on June 11, 2020. .
Linda Isaac, 71, was last seen leaving a care facility in the 14900 block of 5 Street Southwest at about 8 p.m. on June 11, 2020. . Calgary Police Service handout

EDITOR’S NOTE: Calgary police say Linda Issac is safe after being located by patrol officers on Friday morning.

Calgary police are looking to the public for help finding a woman who went missing from the community of Millrise on Thursday evening.

According to police, 71-year-old Linda Isaac was last seen leaving a care facility in the 14900 block of 5 Street Southwest at about 8 p.m.

READ MORE: Missing Calgary man believed to be victim of homicide, police search for body

In a news release, police said Issac suffers from a medical condition and officers are “concerned for her welfare.”

She is described as five feet five inches tall with short grey hair, blue eyes and a heavy build.

Anyone with information on Isaac’s location is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

