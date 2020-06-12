New Brunswick to provide update on upcoming school year

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s education minister is set to provide an update on the upcoming school year in the province.

Dominic Cardy will provide the update at 11 a.m. AT on Friday.

The province’s schools were closed on March 16 as the novel coronavirus pandemic made its way to Canada. What was originally intended to last for two weeks was eventually extended through to the end of the school year.

Cardy said in April that the school year would not be extended and that the government’s concern was public health.

But in order to assist remote learning, the province spent $860,000 to help equip students with new technology.

The funds helped purchase 1,000 iPads, 500 laptops and 300 MiFi data hubs.

Cardy said the equipment will also be available in September when the province has an education program that is fully online, rather than just “tacked on” like the solution for the end of this most recent school year.