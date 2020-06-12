Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with attempted murder after altercation at Hamilton bar

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 12, 2020 8:27 am
Hamilton police have charged a man in his 20s with attempted murder after an altercation on Barton Street in late May.
Hamilton police have charged a man in his 20s with attempted murder after an altercation on Barton Street in late May. Don Mitchell / Global News

A man in his 20s has seen an aggravated assault charge upgraded to attempted murder in connection with an altercation at a Hamilton bar on Barton Street near Sherman Avenue North, according to police.

Detectives allege the 26-year-old man injured a 32-year-old man with a knife in the parking lot of an east-end bar and grill around 9 p.m. on May 30. The injured man suffered serious neck and face injuries and was sent to hospital, police say.

READ MORE: Man assaulted while exercising in Gage Park, police looking for suspect

The suspect attempted to flee the scene but was located several blocks away and arrested by officers, according to police.

Investigators say the charge was upgraded on Monday after the knife believed to have been used in the incident was recovered in a sewer near the parking lot where the alleged assault took place. The case has been transferred to Hamilton police’s major crimes unit.

Story continues below advertisement

The 26-year-old is also facing six other charges, including possession of a dangerous weapon, assault and failure to comply with probation.

Anyone with information on the altercation can reach out to detectives at 905-546-2967 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHamilton PoliceHamilton CrimeHamilton stabbingHamilton AssaultAttempted Murder in Hamiltonassault at hamilton barassault on barton streetbottoms up barbottoms up bar and grilljesse patey
Flyers
More weekly flyers