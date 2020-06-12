Man charged with attempted murder after altercation at Hamilton bar

A man in his 20s has seen an aggravated assault charge upgraded to attempted murder in connection with an altercation at a Hamilton bar on Barton Street near Sherman Avenue North, according to police.

Detectives allege the 26-year-old man injured a 32-year-old man with a knife in the parking lot of an east-end bar and grill around 9 p.m. on May 30. The injured man suffered serious neck and face injuries and was sent to hospital, police say.

The suspect attempted to flee the scene but was located several blocks away and arrested by officers, according to police.

Investigators say the charge was upgraded on Monday after the knife believed to have been used in the incident was recovered in a sewer near the parking lot where the alleged assault took place. The case has been transferred to Hamilton police’s major crimes unit.

Story continues below advertisement

The 26-year-old is also facing six other charges, including possession of a dangerous weapon, assault and failure to comply with probation.

Anyone with information on the altercation can reach out to detectives at 905-546-2967 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.